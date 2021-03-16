Ukheshe and Infobip Launch the First WhatsApp Payment Gateway in South Africa

Ukheshe has partnered with Infobip to launch South Africa’s first WhatsApp payment gateway which allows Telkom customers to send money to anyone with a mobile number quickly and securely with no need for another app or any additional software.

The project and collaboration with Infobip forms part of Ukheshe’s objective of expanding its international reach as a solution-driven B2B provider of digital-first payment solutions that enable banks, telcos and fintechs to provide banking and payment services to their customers through a solution called ‘Chat Banking’.

“We are thrilled that through various working associations we are able to assist organisations to address financial literacy and inclusion. The chat banking solution empowers end customers by giving them access to the Internet, an efficient and secure digital wallet, while meeting Know your Customer (KYC) requirements,” says Clayton Hayward, co-founder and CEO of Ukheshe.

“The digital wallet will also be able to link to other cards, add virtual cards, pay or get paid with a QR code, send money, make cash withdrawals or pay for goods.”

He adds that the service offering of the digital wallet platform will be extended to accommodate the issuing of virtual cards, which coupled with chat banking, underpins Ukheshe’s drive to support digital-first e-commerce adoption.

Shaun Van Rooyen, Strategic Accounts and Partnerships Manager at Infobip South Africa, says that the partnership between Infobip and Ukheshe, is underpinned by the current need for organisations to find innovative means to make their customers lives easier whilst also providing the masses with access to effortless banking.

“It has been a great pleasure to work with Ukheshe on this project. The initiative and wonderful partnership aligns with our goal of connecting the world. The project is something that we are proud of and want to keep working on to see how we can help Ukheshe do more.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter