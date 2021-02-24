Microsoft Word to Introduce New Text Predictions Feature

Microsoft is set to introduce text predictions for Word. This new feature is expected to help users write “more efficiently” by reducing spelling and grammar errors.

According to Neowin, text predictions uses a Machine Learning model to “make suggestions based on the text typed by the user”.

How Word Text Predictions Work

Simply start typing in a Word document and note that predictions start appearing. Press the TAB key to accept a prediction and the ESC key to reject it. Text prediction learns and improves over time.

Text predictions are supported in English only and available on the following word platforms and builds:

The feature is available for 50% of Windows Beta Channel users running Version 20 10 Build 13301.20004 or l ater .

This feature is starting to roll out to a l l Mi cr o soft 3 65 S KU s on Word on the web except for Microsoft 365 Busi ness Basi c, Microsoft 365 F3 , Microsoft 365 A 1 .

Microsoft has launched Microsoft Viva, an employee experience platform that aims to bring tools for employee engagement.

According to the company, Viva has been designed to help employees learn, grow and thrive with the productivity and collaboration capabilities in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams.

“We have participated in the largest at-scale remote work experiment the world has seen, and it has had a dramatic impact on the employee experience,” says Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

“Every organisation will require a unified employee experience from onboarding and collaboration to continuous learning and growth. Viva brings together everything an employee needs to be successful, from day one, in a single, integrated experience directly in Teams.”

Edited by Jenna Delport