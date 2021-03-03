WeThinkCode Expands Footprint in South Africa

WeThinkCode is planning to expand its footprint across South Africa with the launch of a new campus in Durban. This is expected to give more South Africans the opportunity to join the digital world and help build the country’s technology skills capability.

“We know that South Africa has a vast pool of untapped talent with the aptitude to be trained in technology. At the same time, our youth unemployment is among the highest in the world,” says WeThinkCode’s CEO, Nyari Samushonga.

“Like any successful business, WeThinkCode is evolving and continually improving its operating model and this includes making our programmes accessible to more people. Geography plays an important role here as many candidates are unable to access our existing campuses. Hence our decision to open in Durban, South Africa’s third biggest metropole.”

E Squared Investments (“E Squared”) has committed R9.2-million to establish the new campus. The capital will be paid out over three years and will go towards equipping the building, staff resourcing as well as costs towards establishing the new curriculum.

“As an impact investor whose mandate is to attack poverty and unemployment in South Africa, there are strong synergies between WeThinkCode’s involvement in assisting disadvantaged young people and E Squared’s social entrepreneurship initiative,” says Cheryl Jacob, Head of Social Entrepreneurship at E Squared.

“The Durban metropole, particularly, has seen significant growth in business activity over the past few years. Hence our decision to open a campus there to satisfy this need.”

Samushonga adds “while much of our teaching is done online, we do have important teaching phases when our students need to come onto campus. In addition, there are two intern periods within the two-year course that need to be undertaken near our students homes. KZN youngsters wanting a start in software programming can now apply for a place on their doorstep.”

