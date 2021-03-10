Microsoft Ends Support for its Edge Legacy Desktop App

Microsoft has officially ended all support for its Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop application – this means that it will no longer receive security updates.

“Last August, we announced that Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop application support would end on March 9 2021 as part of this transition to the new Microsoft Edge,” reads a blog post from Microsoft.

“Today, Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop application support officially ends, and it will no longer receive future security updates”.

The company went on to say that the now out-of-support Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop application will be removed and replaced with the new Microsoft Edge when customers apply April’s Windows 10 cumulative monthly security update (or “B” release).

“Our new modern browser, Microsoft Edge, debuted over a year ago and today can be found on hundreds of millions of devices.”

Microsoft is testing a new Edge Chromium-powered browser on Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X consoles, reports The Verge.

“Chromium browser on Xbox is a boost for those wanting to access websites through their console. Edge will also now provide access to Google’s Stadia streaming service, thanks to the improved compatibility support with Chromium.”

The browser is also expected to improve compatibility with browser-based games like Skype or Discord.

Google says that it initially launched with the goal of making your favourite games instantly available wherever you want to play them.

“With the recent successful launch of Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia, gameplay on all types of devices, including iOS, growing our slate of YouTube integrations, and our global expansions, it’s clear that Stadia’s technology has been proven and works at scale.”

Having games streamed to any screen is the future of this industry, and Google plans to continue to invest in Stadia and its underlying platform to provide the best cloud gaming experience for its partners and the gaming community.

And in 2021, this test version includes the “same sync engine used across Edge, with support for extensions, vertical tabs, Collections, and most Edge desktop features”.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter