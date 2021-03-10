Twitter to ‘Overhaul’ TweetDeck, says Product Chief Kayvon Beykpour

Twitter Product Chief, Kayvon Beykpour has revealed that the company is actively working on an overhaul of TweetDeck, its account management platform.

In an interview with The Verge, Beykpour says “we haven’t given TweetDeck a lot of love recently. That’s about to change; we’ve been working on a pretty big overhaul from the ground up of TweetDeck, and it’s something that we’re excited to share publicly sometime this year.”

He goes on to say that this is a clear example of a Twitter-owned and operated platform that it will continue to invest in – as the company is also committed to “improve Twitter’s developer tools and repair its relationship with app makers”.

According to Beykpour, Twitter has a lot of trust to earn back as it has made mistakes in the past.

“We also, over the last five years, haven’t given a lot of love to our developer ecosystem. A bunch of reasons for that, some missteps that we’d taken in the past, then also sort of prioritization.”

“We are also changing that; in the last year and a half we’ve really stepped up both our commitment and follow-through on just innovating around the API again, getting the API back to parity from our own internal APIs that we use to build functionality.”

Beykpour hopes that this will allow developers to build really awesome stuff around the Twitter ecosystem.

“One of the reasons why Twitter is where it is today is because of developers doing cool things that we would’ve never thought to do. And so that’s something that we’re trying to do more of, not step away from.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter