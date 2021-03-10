Dimension Data Appoints New CEO After Grant Bodley Steps Down

Dimension Data MEA has appointed Werner Kapp as the new CEO for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) – this follows the departure of Grant Bodley who has been with the company for more than 20 years. Kapp will take up his new role from 1 April 2021.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on the new role of CEO and look forward to progressing our leadership position in IT services across the region,” says Kapp.

“I am especially excited about our One Dimension Data operating model, as I believe it is a critical part of our differentiation in the market and a key to ensuring the work we do with our clients across the organisation drives solutions-focused thinking and delivery.”

Kapp, who has also been with Dimension Data for the last 2 decades, is currently the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) and has been since 2015. In this role, he has been “instrumental in delivering integrated solutions to clients across the Middle East and Africa region”.

According to ITWeb, this appointment is part of Dimension Data’s succession plan, which is designed to ensure business continuity and growth.

“As a committed and active corporate citizen, we will continue to work on delivering on our part in the economic and social transformation of all the countries we operate in,” says Kapp.

“I will personally miss Grant as a leader and a friend; I respect and support his decision and will forever value his contribution to our business.”

