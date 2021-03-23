Innominds Joins IoTFA 2021 as Gold Sponsor

Leading provider of digital transformation services, Innominds is set to steer the innovation conversation as a Gold Sponsor of this year’s Internet of Things Forum Africa — taking place from 25 – 26 March.
Business leaders and tech heavy-weights alike will hear how the California-based innovator powers the Digital Next initiatives of global enterprises. Under the theme “Enabling Enterprise Transformation with IoT”, Raj Ganti, President of Strategic Accounts at Innominds, and Sairam Vedam, Chief Marketing Officer at Innominds, will tackle transforming the future of AgTech.
Register for this free virtual summit and get to grips with taking your IoT pilots from project phase to real-world production. Uncover Emerging Technologies, Data Protection, Ethics and Security in a connected world. And learn from Innominds’ integrated expertise in data, software and product engineering.
Confirmed Speakers For IoTFA2021
- Raj Ganti, President of Strategic Accounts at Innominds
- Sairam Vedam, Chief Marketing Officer at Innominds
- Brian Njao, Head of Uber East Africa
- Mark O’Keefe, Co-founder and Director of Product at Paygo Energy
- Danny Afahounko, CEO and Founder of Cloud Inspire
- Shaun Dippnall, Co-Founder and CEO of Explore Group
- Gareth Whitaker, Director of Solutions and Innovation at Software Ag South Africa
- Dr Mark Nasila, Chief Analytics Officer of FNB Risk
- Nassia Skoulikariti, Founder and CEO of Apiro Data UK
- Dhineshan Moodley, Director of Sai Management Solutions
- Dr Makaziwe Makamba, 4IR Research Expert at DCDT
- Deepesh Thomas, Executive Head Of Digital (Wealth) At Standard Bank Group
- Marius Oosthuizen, Futurist Speaker & Lecturer, The University Of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute Of Business Science
- Lawrence Boya, Director: Smart City Programme, City Of Johannesburg
- Wayne Janneker, Head Of Information Technology At Caprisa
How to participate
Join as an attendee: Learn from some of the most powerful brands, mavericks and visionaries that are setting the pace for change and driving disruption in retail.
Join as a speaker: Showcase your thought-leadership. Share your insights and experience. Shape solutions to critical business challenges.
Join us as an exhibitor: Reinforce your position as a leading provider of technology solutions.
For more information about this conference, visit: http://iotforumafrica.com/
[t]: 011 026 0981/2 [e]: events@itnewsafrica.com
Staff writer