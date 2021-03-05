Huawei Introduces the Intel-powered MateBook D14

Huawei has unveiled the newly upgraded MateBook D 14 i5, powered by 10th Gen Intel Core Processors.

The Huawei MateBook D 14 i5 has also been upgraded with the NVIDIA GeForce MX250 discrete graphics card, which allows the notebook to handle a wide variety of complex image processing tasks, 3.5X image and video editing and processing speed acceleration.

This laptop is also fitted with Multi-screen Collaboration, a Fingerprint Power Button, and a high-capacity battery.

Highly immersive viewing experience with the FullView display

The new MateBook D 14 i5 retains the FullView design of its predecessor, with a screen-to-body ratio of 84 percent and a 16:9 aspect ratio to support an outstanding visual experience.

It features a 14-inch 1080p Full HD IPS anti-glare screen and has passed TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free certifications, providing scientific eye protection by effectively relieving visual fatigue caused by prolonged viewing.

Minimalist design with powerful and enduring performance

The new Huawei MateBook D 14 i5 is available in one colourway: Mystic Silver. Every laptop is built with a 180-degree hinge, weighing just 1.38kg and measuring only 15.9mm at its thickest point.

An upgraded, smarter experience with Huawei Share and Huawei SuperCharge

Huawei Share has been upgraded on the new MateBook D 14 i5 to break down the ecosystem barriers between Windows and Android, providing users with a new cross-platform, cross-device experience.

With just a single light tap, the laptop can be connected with a Huawei smartphone and users can interact in real-time across the two systems, using the notebook’s keyboard and trackpad to control the phone on the larger screen.

Huawei Share also enables the editing of files and images and easy transfer with a simple drag and drop. Users can also answer audio and video calls made to the phone directly on the notebook and enjoy smooth audio and video when switching between both the phone and the notebook.

The Huawei MateBook D14 i5 is available at a RRP of R17,499 from Vodacom, Incredible Connection, Takealot and Computer Mania.

Edited by Jenna Delport