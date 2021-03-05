UserTesting Appoints Two New Members To Its Board Of Directors

UserTesting has appointed Shannon Nash and Cindy Russo to its board of directors. These two women bring a wealth of financial and operational experience as UserTesting continues to expand and diversify the board.

Nash brings more than two decades of experience, and is currently the Chief Accounting Officer at Reputation. Previously, she held executive finance roles at Insidesource, Cumulus Media, Aspire Public Schools, and Sunseeker Media. She is also a board member of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and on the CalCPA Diversity Equity & Inclusion Commission.

“UserTesting and Reputation both understand the important role customer feedback plays in building strong brands, products, and services,” says Nash. “I immediately recognized this as a great opportunity as I see companies struggling to mobilize the voice of their customer every day, and I know UserTesting is a critical component of helping companies make smarter, customer-informed decisions. I look forward to working with and providing guidance for UserTesting, to ensure they successfully grow and scale, globally.”

Russo is currently a board member at Par Technology and Verra Mobility Corp, where she is a member of the audit committees and compensation committees. She most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cvent.

Prior to that, Russo held several finance-related roles at MICROS Systems, where she was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer through the acquisition by Oracle.

“As I learned more about UserTesting and how companies benefit from its solution, I knew this was a great opportunity with a company that is changing how companies get and use feedback to build exceptional experiences,” says Russo. “I look forward to making a meaningful contribution to what is an already impressive organization, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members to take UserTesting through its next phase of growth.”

