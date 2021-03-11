Huawei and MTN South Africa Launch a New and Secure Payment Solution

Huawei has joined forces with MTN South Africa to launch Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) – a ‘seamless and secure’ payment method that allows users to make purchases using their airtime.

For contract customers, the amount will be added to their monthly mobile phone bill, while prepaid customers will have the amount deducted directly from their available airtime. This means you can still pay for all your favourite offerings from Huawei Mobile Services without having to share your credit card details.

“MTN recently reached 100 million active data customers across 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East. This shows that our customers are increasingly adopting digital offerings and we are continuously looking to meet this demand with fresh offerings that will add value to our customers,” says Ernst Fonternel, Chief Digital Officer of MTN South Africa.

“We are proud to partner with Huawei to offer our customers the simplicity of purchasing from the various Huawei Mobile Services with Prepaid Airtime or Postpaid Add to Bill. As we continue to roll out our 5G network, we believe that the demand for smarter apps will increase and we want to ensure that our customers enjoy the benefits of a modern connected life in an easy, convenient and safe way.”

The DCB service on Huawei devices will first be available on the MTN network, and then will be rolled out later to other networks. The billing service offers customers a multitude of benefits, including:

Better conversion rates: DCB requires the device users to only enter their phone number to make a payment.

Smooth customer experience: DCB is convenient. There is no need to sign up for any additional accounts or fill out any forms.

Protected consumer identity: Making payments with DCB is secure. No personal data is transmitted during the payment process so there is no need to worry about identity theft.

No bank account! No Problem: DCB helps unbanked customers to purchase online content and services.

