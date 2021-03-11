Facebook has launched Instagram Lite for Android. This app has been designed for users living in rural and remote communities who want a high-quality Instagram experience using minimal data.

Instagram Lite has been made available in more than 170 countries around the world – but will be especially useful in regions that do not possess the most up-to-date mobile devices, robust internet networks, or affordable data plans needed for swift delivery of the data-rich videos and images found on Instagram.

“Our teams build these lightweight versions of our apps for people with low connectivity or limited data plans because our basic premise is to leave no one behind,” says Tzach Hadar, Director of Product Management at Facebook Tel Aviv.

“We wanted the Instagram experience to remain fast, high-quality and reliable, irrespective of the device, platform and network people are on.”

The app requires only 2 MB to download on Android — considerably less than the full-size version, which was closer to 30 MB — but retains the key features that people using entry-level devices want.

Instagram has introduced Live Rooms, a new feature that gives users the ability to go live with up to three people.

“Previously, you could go live with only one other person in a stream, but we’re now letting you “double-up” on your live broadcast,” says the social platform in a statement.

Facebook-owned Instagram hopes that Live Room’s will open up more creative opportunities for users – for instance, start a talk show, host a jam session or co-create with other artists, host more engaging Q&As or tutorials, or just hang out.

Live Rooms also gives creators even more ways to build a business and earn money.

“With Live Rooms, viewers can buy badges for the hosts and use other interactive features like Shopping and Live Fundraisers.”

