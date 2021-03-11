Register to Attend AJALA’s Artificial Intelligence and African Enterprises Webinar

Continuing the Artificial Intelligence & African enterprises series, ajala is pleased to invite you to attend the third session on Delivering Economic and Operational Gains set to take place on March 23, 2021, at 11:00 AM (WAT).

The AI & African Enterprises series examines AI through an African lens, covering topics ranging from operations, to economics, and technology/deployment. The upcoming session will consider perspectives on productivity in Africa and the potential impact AI can on jobs, identity and regulations.

Previous sessions include Data Privacy, Data Security and Policy Considerations (November 2020) and Deployment and Integration: Managing AI Solutions in Practice (January 2020).



The discussion will be moderated by Abake Adenle (CEO/Founder Ajala, Africa’s leading developer of African-language speech technologies), and feature the following panellists:

Emeka A. Okoye, Founder, Cymantiks Nigeria Limited

Ade Atobatele, Founder, Gboza Gbosa Technology Limited

Chuks Okoriekwe, Lawyer and Legal Analyst, Levin College of Law, University of Florida

Register here to attend: http://bit.ly/ajala-ai-gains

For more information about the series: http://bit.ly/ajala-ai-landing

Staff writer