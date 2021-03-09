AstraZeneca Promises 2 Million Additional COVID-19 Vaccines to Ghana

Ghana is expected to receive an additional two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines by the end of May, on top of the already promised 600,000 COVID-19 vaccines from Covax – this would aid the country’s mission to vaccinate around 20 million Ghanaians.

According to News Ghana, more than 300,000 people have been vaccinated since the COVID-19 mass vaccination programme started on 2 March 2021.

“Those who received doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines included, health care workers, persons with underlying health conditions, essential service providers and those who were 60 years and above, as well as members of the security agencies, Executive, Legislature and Judiciary branches of government.”

These vaccines were part of an initial supply of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine licensed to the Serum Institute of India, which represent part of the first wave of COVID vaccines headed to several low and middle-income countries.

“We are pleased that Ghana has become the first country to receive the COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility. We congratulate the Government of Ghana – especially the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, and Ministry of Information – for its relentless efforts to protect the population,” reads a statement from UNICEF.

“As part of the UN Country Team in Ghana, UNICEF and WHO reiterate our commitment to support the vaccination campaign and contain the spread of the virus, in close cooperation with all partners, including Gavi and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).”

Edited by Jenna Delport