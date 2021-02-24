Ghana Set to Receive Free Covax COVID-19 Vaccines

Ghana is set to receive 600,000 COVID-19 vaccines from Covax. After a year of disruptions and more than 80,700 Ghanaians getting infected with the virus, the path to recovery for the people of Ghana is expected to finally begin.

“We are pleased that Ghana has become the first country to receive the COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility. We congratulate the Government of Ghana – especially the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, and Ministry of Information – for its relentless efforts to protect the population,” reads a statement from UNICEF.

“As part of the UN Country Team in Ghana, UNICEF and WHO reiterate our commitment to support the vaccination campaign and contain the spread of the virus, in close cooperation with all partners, including Gavi and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).”

These vaccines are part of an initial supply of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine licensed to the Serum Institute of India, which represent part of the first wave of COVID vaccines headed to several low and middle-income countries.

The shipments also represent the beginning of what should be the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history. The COVAX Facility plans to deliver close to 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021.

The first to receive the vaccine are Ghana’s frontline workers.

“In the days ahead, frontline workers will begin to receive vaccines,” says Executive Director of UNICEF, Henrietta Fore. “The next phase in the fight against this disease can begin – the ramping up of the largest immunisation campaign in history.”

Edited by Jenna Delport