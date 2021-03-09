New eCommerce Platform to Rival Takealot Launches in South Africa

Everystore is officially South Africa’s newest eCommerce platform. The online store is owned by and brings together the brands of the JD Group (HiFi Corp, Incredible Connection, Bradlows and Russels).

“With the support of our existing retail businesses we have partnered with some of South Africa’s most well-known and loved brands across a number of industries including specialist electronics & appliances, furniture, fashion, footwear and DIY to deliver true value to the South African shopper through the launch of a new online retailer,” says Everyshop.

Today, the site offers more than 500 brands, in 10 main categories – entertainment, fashion, health and beauty, perfect home, work and study, projects and DIY, lifestyle and leisure, fitness, cellular, and kid’s world.

Everyshop also features brands like Sony, HP, Acer, Apple, Canon, Dell, Epson, Garmin, Hisense, Huawei, JBL, LG, Samsung, Pioneer and Xbox.

According to Business Tech, Everyshop offers delivery throughout South Africa and “will be made from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays), subject to payment and order confirmation before 12:00”.

Shoppers can use a number of different payment options, including “debit, credit, and cheque cards, Maestro and VISA Electron debit cards, Discovery Miles, Visa Checkout, MasterPass, Call Pay, PayU Wallet, and Everyshop gift cards”.

Bob van Dijk, CEO of Naspers and Prosus believes that Amazon may not enter South Africa’s eCommerce sector “any time soon”. According to TechCentral, a key reason for this is “Naspers-controlled e-retailer Takealot.com is doing a really, really good job serving South African online consumers”.

“We look closely at the Net Promoter Score, which is really whether people like the service enough to recommend it to others. There, Takealot has done just a fantastic job,” says van Dijk. “If they manage to continue to make customers happy at scale, like they have been doing, then I think there is limited room for Amazon to come in and offer something better.”

Edited by Jenna Delport