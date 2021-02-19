WhatsApp Explains its Privacy Policy Update

WhatsApp has offered to clear up ‘any confusion’ for its controversial privacy policy . The social platform has revealed users want more information; like whether or not WhatsApp and Facebook can read or listen to personal conversations, keep logs of who everyone is messaging or share contact lists with Facebook.

“We’re going to include more information that people can read within WhatsApp and give people more time to review the terms and privacy policy at their own pace,” reads a statement from the company.

Starting in a few weeks, some users will see a small banner that will invite them to check out these policies again. Tapping on “review” will bring up a deeper summary.

Users who click on ‘more information here’ at the bottom of the second screen will be taken to a new landing page on the WhatsApp website with more information about the update.

“As you can see, we’re making clear that this update does not change the privacy of people’s personal conversations. This is about optional business features that are a part of our broader efforts to make communicating with a business secure, better, and easier for everyone. Connecting with a business is entirely optional.

Over 175 million people everyday message a WhatsApp Business account and more are expected to do this in the future.

“We’re building a business that puts people in control – what people choose to send a business is up to them, not us.”