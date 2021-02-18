Rectron To Distribute NZXT PC Gaming Solutions Across South Africa

Rectron has added NZXT software-powered hardware solutions for PC gaming to its portfolio.

According to the company, NZXT is dedicated to providing “premium PC gaming products and services that combine affordability, functionality, engineering and design to achieve extraordinary gaming experiences”.

Through this partnership, Rectron will distribute the complete range of NZXT products including the H series cases, AIO liquid coolers, Power Supplies, AER RGB series Fans & Accessories.

“NZXT is a very valuable addition in significantly strengthening our PC gaming offering. As a leading developer in innovative gaming products, NZXT has established a passionate following among gamers seeking craftsmanship and value, and we are excited to bring a focused selection of their products to our local markets,” says Frans Smit, Category Head of Components at Rectron.

NZXT’s H-series PC cases have been developed with a sleek new look and improved connectivity and building abilities. The cases include patented cable management system, removable fan/radiator mounting brackets, and easy-to-use drive trays, alongside new updates like a front-panel USB-C connector and a tempered glass side panel that installs with a single thumbscrew.

The i-versions of the H-series cases have a re-designed SSD tray, flush tempered glass mounting and numerous fine adjustments for a smarter build experience. The new RGB Fan controller includes a faster microprocessor providing NZXT CAM-powered control of two RGB lighting and fan control channels, and three fan channels that support either voltage regulated or PWM fans.

For advanced liquid cooling solutions for PCs, Kraken offers all-in-one high-performance cooler range with addressable RGB & infinity mirror design powered by CAM that are available in multiple sizes to fit any PC Kraken coolers support the latest sockets from Intel & AMD.

“Rectron’s commitment to providing innovative and dynamic ICT technology aligns with our dedication to serving the PC gaming community. Through this exciting partnership, we are able to empower gaming enthusiasts in new markets to build some of the most beautiful and imaginative computer systems in the world, and pursue their passion for gaming,” says Abdul Hadi Jameel Business Manager NZXT Middle East & Africa.

NZXT products will be available across South Africa.

Edited by Jenna Delport