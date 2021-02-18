Huawei Unveils the New AppGallery in South Africa

Huawei Mobile Services has launched its latest version of Huawei AppGallery, featuring a new and enhanced way to discover content for users in South Africa.

According to the company, the update “empowers users to smoothly discover an array of new apps, games, and resources on the platform and delve deeper into high-quality editorial content and more exciting updates and engaging features”.

The new features are expected to provide users with the best discovery experience, as it currently boasts a global user base of more than 530 million monthly active users.

Informed by its users’ feedback, this new version is more than just a new look; it provides tailored and localised topics based on users’ unique interests, while showcasing trending apps and games with striking visuals complemented by descriptive and immersive content.

“The new version of the AppGallery brings an exceptional and redefined experience to our users, which makes discovering new content more exciting than before,” says Adam Xiao, MD of HMS in the Middle East and Africa, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

“Whether you’re interested in productivity, entertainment, music, games, life-hacks, or anything else, you will find an outlet that quenches your thirst in the AppGallery. We are hosting some of the best up-and-rising apps with incredible potential, and every day, we are growing in the quality and quantity of what we are offering our users.”

User experience is at the heart of the new user interface (UI), and the ‘Featured’ tab is one of its innovative core highlights. This tab makes it easier for users to search for apps and games hand-picked by the AppGallery’s editorial team.

With two different tabs for ‘Apps’ and ‘Games’, users also have access to new relevant, curated content including articles, expert guides, reviews, and trending applications every week.

The ‘Promotions’ and ‘Gifts’ tabs highlight the latest offers regularly carried out in the platform, including lucky draws, cashback offers, exclusive promos, and challenges to win. This tab is localised, generating the most user interaction due to proximity relevance.

With special rewards and exclusive offers, users keep coming back to the Huawei AppGallery. Users are able to access free premium services and extra in-game credits when they download or sign up to select apps.

Edited by Jenna Delport