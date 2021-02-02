Jambo Pay to Use Virtual Mobile Network in Kenya

Jambo Pay is set to launch a virtual mobile network after obtaining a license from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

According to Techweez, this will allow it to lease spectrum from mobile network operators and roll out mobile services – intensifying telco competition in an industry dominated by Safaricom.

“Yes we have a been granted License for Mobile Virtual Network Operator,” confirms Jambo Pay CEO, Danson Muchemi. “This we intend to utilise to provide additional services to our client base. The services will include IoT (Internet of Things services).”

Business Daily revealed that the firm will invest “Sh300 million following the approval and will target mobile payments in sectors like public transport and the energy sector”.

Airtel Africa and Telkom Under Investigation by the CA

Airtel Africa and Telkom have been placed under scrutiny after allegedly violating the quality of services across their networks.

According to Gadgets Africa, The CA believes both telcos failed to meet the minimum 80% threshold on quality of calls across 33 counties in 2020.

“Telkom Kenya scored an average mark of 73% while Airtel had 52% in the survey conducted last year. Meanwhile, Safaricom dominated with a 92% overall mark in the survey.”

In a recent report, the CA says that “as Airtel’s and Telkom’s performance did not meet the set target of 80 percent for voice services they were issued notices of non–compliance that require the firms to improve their quality of services in the country in compliance with the set threshold.”

“The Authority is evaluating their performance again in the 2020/2021 assessments for confirmation of compliance with the requested improvement.”

There is no word yet from either telco on plans to improve their networks.

