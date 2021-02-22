Here’s What Will Happen if Users Don’t Accept WhatApp’s Updated Privacy Policy

WhatsApp has given users until the 15th of May to accept its updated privacy policy.

In a statement, the company says that if users haven’t accepted it by then, their accounts will not be deleted but they won’t have full functionality of the messaging platform.

For a short time, users will still be able to receive calls and notifications, but won’t be able to read or send messages from the app. WhatsApp outlines the following options for users:

Users can still accept the updates after May 15th. WhatsApp’s policy related to inactive users will apply.

Before May 15th, users can export their chat history on Android or iPhone, and download a report of their account. If users would like to delete their account on Android, iPhone, or KaiOS, it cannot be reversed and this will erase their message history and delete WhatsApp backups.

WhatsApp has offered to clear up ‘any confusion’ for its controversial privacy policy. The social platform has revealed users want more information; like whether or not WhatsApp and Facebook can read or listen to personal conversations, keep logs of who everyone is messaging or share contact lists with Facebook.

“We’re going to include more information that people can read within WhatsApp and give people more time to review the terms and privacy policy at their own pace,” reads a statement from the company.

“As you can see, we’re making clear that this update does not change the privacy of people’s personal conversations. This is about optional business features that are a part of our broader efforts to make communicating with a business secure, better, and easier for everyone. Connecting with a business is entirely optional.”

Over 175 million people everyday message a WhatsApp Business account and more are expected to do this in the future. “We’re building a business that puts people in control – what people choose to send a business is up to them, not us.”

Edited by Jenna Delport