OPPO Reno 5 Series Officially Launches in Kenya

OPPO has officially launched the Reno 5 series in Kenya – this range of smartphones includes the Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro. The devices are equipped with impressive camera array’s, Gorilla Glass displays and Qualcomm/Mediatek chipsets.
Here’s a closer look at the Reno 5’s key specifications:
|BODY
|Dimensions
|162 x 77.2 x 9.3 mm (6.38 x 3.04 x 0.37 in)
|Weight
|215 g (7.58 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminium frame
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches, 108.6 cm2 (~86.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~387 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie), ColorOS 6
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485)
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|256GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 2.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
13 MP, f/3.0, 130mm (periscope telephoto), 5x optical zoom, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide)
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS; video rec. only with main camera
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|Motorized pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0µm
|Features
|LED flash, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, EDR, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 4065 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 20W
VOOC
|MISC
|Colours
|Ocean Green, Jet Black
|Models
|CPH1921
Here’s a closer look at the Reno 5 Pro’s key specifications:
|BODY
|Dimensions
|159.7 x 73.2 x 7.6 mm (6.29 x 2.88 x 0.30 in)
|Weight
|173 g (6.10 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminium frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Super AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.55 inches, 103.6 cm2 (~88.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~402 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6889Z Dimensity 1000+ (7nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.6 GHz Cortex-A77 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 2.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Quad
|64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 115˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 4350 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 65W
Reverse charging
SuperVOOC 2.0
|MISC
|Colours
|Astral Blue, Starry Black, Starry Dream, Star Wish Red
|Models
|PDSM00, PDST00, CPH2201
