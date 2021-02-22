IoTFA 2021 Goes Virtual

The number of Internet of Things (IoT) connections exceeded the human population more than a decade ago, research shows. And in 2021, the growing rate of IoT deployment is set to reach $3.7 trillion.

This trend is expected to change the trajectory of how businesses are run across the world. So while there is a very real hype surrounding IoT, very few enterprises know how to make the most of it.

That’s why business leaders, tech aficionados and innovation heavy-weights are gearing up for the virtual edition of the Internet of Things Forum Africa — taking place from 25 – 26 March 2021.

Under the theme “Enabling Enterprise Transformation with IoT”, this premier African event will see hundreds of attendees equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to plan and implement successful IoT projects — to get ahead of the curve by moving their IoT pilots from project phase into real-world production.

With a host of local and international experts, the summit will cover Emerging Technologies, Internet of Things for COVID-19, Data Protection, Ethics and Security in a connected world.

Confirmed Speakers For IoTFA2021

Dr. Makaziwe Makamba, 4IR Research Expert At Dcdt

Deepesh Thomas, Executive Head Of Digital (Wealth) At Standard Bank Group

Marius Oosthuizen, Futurist Speaker & Lecturer, The University Of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute Of Business Science

Mike Emanuel, Technology Manager At Famous Brands

Lawrence Boya, Director: Smart City Programme, City Of Johannesburg

Wayne Janneker, Head Of Information Technology At Caprisa

