Facebook Launches Climate Science Information Centre in sub–Saharan Africa

Facebook has launched its Climate Science Information Centre to sub–Saharan Africa, beginning with South Africa and Nigeria.

This is expected to be part of the social platform’s “commitment to connecting people to accurate, expert advice and information about global developments that affect their lives”.

The centre, available in 16 countries aims to connect people on Facebook with resources from the world’s leading climate change organizations.

Modelled on the Facebook COVID-19 Information Centre—which has so far, directed more than 2 billion people to information from health authorities—the Climate Science Information Center offers facts about climate change and actionable steps people can take in their everyday lives to combat climate change.

Along with expanding the centre, Facebook is improving it. The centre now includes a section that features facts that debunk common climate myths – including facts such as how the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere harms the earth’s plant life and polar bear populations are declining because of global warming.

To debunk the myths with current and specific facts, Facebook has brought in climate experts from the George Mason University, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, and the University of Cambridge.

“We can only address climate change if we all work together on a global scale,” says Kojo Boakye, Director of Public Policy for Africa.

“We are taking important steps to reduce our emissions and arm our global community with science-based information to make informed decisions and tools to take action. We hope with these efforts that we can continue helping to inspire real action.”

The Climate Centre can be accessed here.

