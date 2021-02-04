4 Ways to Use Your Smartphone Better

Smartphones are glued to the palm of our hands for most of the day, perhaps to keep up with the latest social media updates or to keep in contact with family, friends and even clients.

Whatever the reason may be, smartphones are here and, let’s be honest, we probably wouldn’t survive a day without them. With this in mind, here are four ways to make the most of your screen time:

1. Record important information

When it comes to remembering things, it often goes in one ear and out the other – despite our best efforts. To make sure that you remember important dates, meetings, or other events, use your phone’s calendar. Most of them will allow you to sync with your email calendar, which means that there’s no excuse for forgetting.

Pro tip: Use your phone’s voice assistant to schedule your day without even lifting a finger. Or take it a step further and record important meetings or briefing sessions using your phone’s voice recorder.

2. Attend meetings on the go

In a world of remote working, meetings can pop up anytime and anywhere. To help you stay on top of things, try to ensure that when you’re away from your PC, you still have access to important documents. You’ll also want to consider downloading Zoom or Teams to your phone – just to be safe.

3. Shop 24/7

Picture this: You’re turning into your driveway and you realise that you forgot to stop at the shops – the horror! Luckily, you have an app for your local supermarket on your phone and they just happen to deliver in 60 minutes or less.

So, instead of reversing out of the driveway and heading back into the chaos, go back into the house, sit on the couch, and place your order. You’ll even be able to track it every step of the way.

4. Take the time to learn

There’s no better time to explore the great outdoors, and while you’re out and about, try and discover new things. If you come across a plant, animal or insect you’ve never seen before, try using Google Lens to identify it and learn more.

Just aim your lens at what you want to know more about and the internet will do the rest. The learning opportunities are endless and can be a lot of fun. The nifty feature can also help you translate text and explore landmarks.

Edited by Jenna Delport