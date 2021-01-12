Imint Partners with TECNO to Improve Smartphone Video Performance

Imint and TECNO have joined forces to explore the future of smartphone video performance and to advance the next generation of smartphones with video stabilization technology.

The first result of the companies’ collaboration is already on display with TECNO Camon 16 series smartphone, enabled by Imint’s Vidhance Video Stabilization solution.

“Creating content on smartphone cameras is no longer just about still photography. Video performance is just as important,” says Andreas Lifvendahl, CEO of Imint.

“TECNO understands this, which is why we’re teaming up not only to enable today’s smartphone with Imint technology, but also to together explore the future of smartphone video performance.”





Whether it’s video-based social media platforms or increased video-based communications on business conferencing platforms, smartphone video has become essential to the way consumers create, communicate, and share.

“TECNO has developed a reputation as an industry innovator by understanding consumer trends and delivering products that meet the market demand. All of our constantly upgraded technologies are consumer centric,” says GM of TECNO Mobile, Stephen Ha.

“By partnering with Imint, we are able to leverage their extensive knowledge and experience in artificial intelligence and video optimization to equip TECNO smartphones with a calibre of video experience that will impress our customers in emerging markets – both today and for years to come.”

TECNO’s camera phone Camon 16 Premier is powered by a flagship-level 64MP ultra quad camera, 48MP dual front camera and 4K high-definition video quality, creating a super-powerful camera and video shooting experience to consumers.

Imint’s suite of video enhancement solutions allows users to capture professional-quality content from mobile devices.

Its flagship solutions include Vidhance Dynamic Motion Blur Reduction (DMBR), which minimizes the effect of motion-blur in stabilized video; Vidhance Super Stabilization, which removes unwanted camera movement to produce video stabilization on par with or exceeding dedicated action cams; Vidhance Field of View Correction (FOVC), which eliminates zoom artefacts that are present in videos with frequent lens shifting; Vidhance Horizon Correction (HC), which auto-levels crooked horizons in videos; and Vidhance Selfie Mode, which keeps one’s face in frame during video calls; amongst others.

