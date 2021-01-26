Apple says iPhone 12’s may Interfere with Medical Devices

Apple has revealed that the magnets in its iPhone 12 devices could interfere with medical devices.

In a blog post, the tech giant says that “[iPhones] contain magnets as well as components and radios that emit electromagnetic fields. All MagSafe accessories (each sold separately) also contain magnets—and MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger contain radios. These magnets and electromagnetic fields might interfere with medical devices.”

Apple goes on to reveal that devices, like implanted pacemakers and defibrillators, might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact.

“To avoid any potential interactions with these devices, keep your iPhone and MagSafe accessories a safe distance away from your device (more than 6 inches / 15 cm apart or more than 12 inches / 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging).”

The company urges users to consult their physician and medical device manufacturer for information specific to their medical device or whether they need to maintain a safe distance of separation between their device and iPhone or any MagSafe accessories.

Apple has revealed that its iPhone 12 series will ship without earbuds or wall chargers. This, according to the tech giant, is part of its strategy to reduce climate impact across its entire business.

“Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations and, by 2030, plans to have net-zero climate impact across the entire business, which includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles,” reads an official blog post.

“This means that every Apple device sold, from material collection, component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, charging, all the way through recycling and material recovery, will be 100% carbon neutral.”

Apple goes on to say that the iPhone 12 models were designed with the environment in mind – and for the first time, it’s removing the power adapter and EarPods from iPhone packaging in an attempt to further reduce carbon emissions and avoiding the mining and use of precious materials.

