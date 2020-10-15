Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro won’t Ship with Earbuds or Wall Chargers

Apple has revealed that its iPhone 12 series will ship without earbuds or wall chargers. This, according to the tech giant, is part of its strategy to reduce climate impact across its entire business.

“Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations and, by 2030, plans to have net-zero climate impact across the entire business, which includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles,” reads an official blog post

“This means that every Apple device sold, from material collection, component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, charging, all the way through recycling and material recovery, will be 100% carbon neutral.”

Apple goes on to say that the iPhone 12 Pro models were designed with the environment in mind – and for the first time, it’s removing the power adapter and EarPods from iPhone packaging in an attempt to further reduce carbon emissions and avoiding the mining and use of precious materials.

“[This] enables smaller and lighter packaging and allows for 70% more boxes to be shipped on a pallet. Taken altogether, these changes will cut over 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to removing nearly 450,000 cars from the road per year.”

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro models will also utilize 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, including the new camera, Taptic Engine, and MagSafe, as well as Apple’s MagSafe accessories.

Apple Unveils the iPhone 12 5G Apple has officially unveiled the highly-anticipated additions to its smartphone range – the iPhone 12 5G, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Most notably, the iPhone 12 series marks the first time Apple devices will support 5G connectivity.

The devices were launched at the tech giants ‘Hello, Speed’ event – watch it here

