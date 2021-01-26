Carrefour Launches Mobile Retail App in Kenya

Carrefour has officially introduced its new online shopping platform in Kenya. Using the mobile app, customers are expected to easily and conveniently browse and add all their essentials to a digital cart.

“At Carrefour, we’re constantly finding innovative ways to modernise and digitise the shopping experience for our customers. We are confident that the new app will provide Kenyan customers with a convenient and safe option to shop from the comfort of their homes,” says Franck Moreau, Country Manager of Carrefour Kenya.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have seen the significant growth in online shopping. As such, the introduction of our new app also responds to the growing demand in Kenya for a more sophisticated online shopping platform.”

According to Gadgets Africa, the app features:

A ‘build your shopping list’ function Frequently purchased’ tab which saves items bought regularly. Customers can also access their receipts as well as past transactions anytime through the app. Deals and Promotions page Scan bar codes of certain items to find them on the online store

Carrefour is expected to offer more than 8,000 items including groceries, fresh food and light household products. And customers can choose a 1-hour delivery slot either on the same day or the next day between 9 am – 8 pm, for a delivery fee of KES 99.

Currently, delivery is only available in Nairobi but Carrefour plans to expand in the near future.

The Carrefour app is available for download on both Google Play and the App Store.

Edited by Jenna Delport