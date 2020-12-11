Telkom Partners with YahClick to Expand Access to Satellite Connectivity

Telkom Consumer and YahClick have signed an agreement which enables individual and business consumers to make “high-quality” voice calls and access broadband data packages from anywhere in South Africa using only a satellite connection.

For Phase 1, Telkom will commence with migrating a number of identified consumer customers first and launch to new customers in early 2021. This is expected to significantly expand access to affordable connectivity in rural areas nationally without access to fibre.

YahClick Satellite Services will deliver the Telkom data and Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) packages through its Satellite Platforms, using Hughes Gateway and Ground Segment technology.

“This agreement enables us to seamlessly connect our customers nationwide. Our data service with YahClick means we can overcome physical infrastructure constraints and give customers everywhere in South Africa the chance to enjoy high-speed connectivity to study online, to work, and to stream content,” says Telkom Consumer CEO, Serame Taukobong.





The new satellite offering is said to be a game-changer for any business or government services in rural areas which will soon be able to connect using Telkom’s satellite packages.

YahClick CEO Farhad Khan says the agreement with Telkom “expands high-quality digital inclusion across South Africa and will really help communities to overcome communication barriers caused by the lack of connectivity.”

Telkom South Africa Introduces Digital Wallet

Telkom has officially launched a mobile payment solution called Telkom Pay Digital Wallet (or Telkom Pay).

The platform is expected to allow users to pay others and get paid themselves using their mobile phone through the WhatsApp messaging app; to anyone on their contacts list. It also serves as a cashless Point of Sale (POS) payment option for businesses.

“We are launching financial services solutions that cater to everyone and that are easy to access through one’s phone 24/7 at an affordable price for consumers and businesses. Our device insurance has been in the market for a number of years,” says Sibusiso Ngwenya, Managing Executive for Telkom Financial Services.

“This year we have successfully launched funeral cover and our foray into payments further deepens our strategic intent to play a significant role in providing solutions that meet the needs of our customers and contribute to economic inclusion in South Africa.”

Users with WhatsApp can add Telkom Pay on the app, register and from then on, they can send and/or receive money by sharing a “Please pay me” with a contact or using a cell phone number to send them money, respectively.

