Apple iPhone 12 Available for Pre-Order in South Africa

The Apple iStore customers can pre-order the iPhone 12 range – for both cash purchases and contract upgrades – from 11 December 2020. The devices will then be delivered straight to their door starting 18 December.
The full range of Apple devices includes:
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
“Pre-ordering from iStore is a great way to secure upgrades for both cash and contracts purchases early. We offer flexible delivery, so no matter where you are in South Africa during this holiday season, we will get your iPhone to you. To make the experience even better, we have over R3000 worth of free benefits only available to iStore iPhone 12 customers,” says Chris Dodd, CEO of iStore.
How to pre-order the iPhone online for cash
Pre-ordering online for cash gives customers the benefit of reserving their purchase without having to queue and the added convenience of having purchases delivered directly to their door. Pre-orders of the iPhone 12 range are completed online by visiting www.istore.co.za.
How to pre-order the iPhone on cellular contract online
For contract pre-orders on Vodacom, MTN or Telkom, iStore customers are able to conveniently submit the required paperwork online to avoid queues on launch day. Once the contract upgrade has been finalised, customers will have their phones delivered to them directly.
Here’s a closer look at the iPhone 12 range:
The iPhone 12 Pro is also a 6.1-inch device which sports a triple camera array with 12-megapixel wide, telephoto, and ultrawide camera lenses. It will be available for $999.
The iPhone 12 Pro Max houses the biggest screen on any iPhone at 6.7 inches. It also has a triple camera array on the back which offers 5X optical zoom range, a LIDAR sensor for improved AR apps and faster autofocus. It will be available for $1,099.
