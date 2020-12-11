Apple iPhone 12 Available for Pre-Order in South Africa

The Apple iStore customers can pre-order the iPhone 12 range – for both cash purchases and contract upgrades – from 11 December 2020. The devices will then be delivered straight to their door starting 18 December.

The full range of Apple devices includes:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

“Pre-ordering from iStore is a great way to secure upgrades for both cash and contracts purchases early. We offer flexible delivery, so no matter where you are in South Africa during this holiday season, we will get your iPhone to you. To make the experience even better, we have over R3000 worth of free benefits only available to iStore iPhone 12 customers,” says Chris Dodd, CEO of iStore.



How to pre-order the iPhone online for cash

Pre-ordering online for cash gives customers the benefit of reserving their purchase without having to queue and the added convenience of having purchases delivered directly to their door. Pre-orders of the iPhone 12 range are completed online by visiting www.istore.co.za.



How to pre-order the iPhone on cellular contract online





For contract pre-orders on Vodacom, MTN or Telkom, iStore customers are able to conveniently submit the required paperwork online to avoid queues on launch day. Once the contract upgrade has been finalised, customers will have their phones delivered to them directly.



Here’s a closer look at the iPhone 12 range:

Apple iPhone 12

At first glance, the iPhone 12 looks remarkably similar to the iPhone 4 and 5 thanks to its flat, sharp edges. The device, which sits at 6.1 inches, comes with a “Ceramic Shield” glass cover and sports two rear cameras (both support night mode).

Apple iPhone 12 mini The iPhone 12 mini sports a 5.4-inch screen and otherwise similar specs to the flagship iPhone 12.