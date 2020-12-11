Kenya’s Top 10 Google Searches in 2020

Google provides a unique insight into the major moments and top trends of 2020 based on the most popular searches conducted in Kenya.

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Kenyans have been searching for and asking Google. The information goliath processes more than 40 000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.

This year’s trending searches show Kenyass’ keen interest in the world and people around them. The US election, COVID-19 and football captured the nation’s attention. From the EPL standings and coronavirus treatments to Kobe Bryant and Money Heist, Kenyans use search to find out about the things that matter to them. Here’s a closer look at Kenya’s trending searches:

Top 10 Trending Searches

1) EPL standings

2) US elections

3) Thank you coronavirus helpers

4) Coronavirus in Kenya

5) Schools reopening in Kenya

6) Tanzania coronavirus cases

7) Boris Johnson

8) Coronavirus in Italy

9) Waiguru impeachment

10) London marathon





Top 10 Trending Global Personalities

1) Joe Biden

2) Kim Jong-Un

3) Kamala Harris

4) Boris Johnson

5) Mike Oliver

6) Prince Charles

7) Felicien Kabuga

8) John Magufuli

9) Mikel Arteta

10) Jack Ma

Top 10 Trending Movies & TV Shows

1) Money Heist

2) Maria

3) Ringo

4) Extraction

5) Contagion

6) Blood and Water

7) Nazar

8) Raised by wolves

9) The Witcher

10) Cursed

Top 10 Trending How To (General)

1) How to file nil returns

2) How to open pdf file

3) How to check NHIF status

4) How to write a report

5) How to play chess

6) How to style braids

7) How to register a company in Kenya

8) How to clear from CRB

9) How to download music

10) How to plant onions

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter