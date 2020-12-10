Nigeria’s Top 10 Google Searches in 2020

Google provides a unique insight into the major moments and top trends of 2020 based on the most popular searches conducted in Nigeria.

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google. The information goliath processes more than 40 000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.

This year’s trending searches show Nigerians’ keen interest in the world and people around them. COVID-19, entertainment and political figures captured the nation’s attention. From Coronavirus tips and treatments to Sky Sports News and Money Heist, Nigerians use search to find out about the things that matter to them. Here’s a closer look at Nigeria’s trending searches:

Top 10 Trending Searches

1) Coronavirus

2) US Election

3) Joe Biden

4) Google Classroom

5) ASUU

6) Zoom Live

7) Rema

8) Naira Marley

9) Rahama Sadau

10) Hushpuppi





Top 10 Trending People

1) Joe Biden

2) Rema

3) Naira Marley

4) Rahama Sadau

5) Hushpuppi

6) Laycon

7) Kamala Harris

8) Omah Lay

9) Maryam Sanda

10) Kai Havertz

Top 10 Trending Questions

1) Who is the new President of the USA

2) When is school resuming

3) How to make hand sanitizer

4) Who is George Floyd

5) How to make face mask

6) Who is Joe Biden

7) Who is Laycon

8) How to make cake

9) Who is Aisha Yesufu

10) How to make bread

Top 10 Trending Movies / TV Shows

1) Money Heist

2) Big Brother Naija

3) Miracle in Cell no 7

4) Ultimate Love

5) Mulan

6) The Old Guard

7) 365 Days

8) Citation

9) Danger Force

10) Extraction

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter