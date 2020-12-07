HP Appoints New MD for Africa

HP has appointed Bradley Pulford as the new vice president and managing director of Africa – effective immediately. Pulford joins the printing and PC devices company from Dell Technologies where he was the executive senior director for channel and distribution in Africa.

In a statement, HP says that Pulford will “lead several ongoing strategic initiatives for HP in Africa. Among these are advancing the company’s diversity and inclusion vision across the continent, supporting education projects that removing barriers to doing business for young entrepreneurs, and broadly deploying future technologies and innovations, including virtual reality and 3D solutions.”

HPE South Africa Appoints Two New Roles

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) South Africa has recently appointed Sandile Dube and Tumi Kgonare as its new Sales and Channel Manager and Distribution Manager respectively. These appointments are said to bolster HPE’s support in the local market whilst providing support to channel partners.

Dube and Kgonare bring with them a wealth of industry knowledge, with more than 30 years’ combined experience in various ICT roles including sales, channel and distribution, product management and marketing.





Before joining HPE South Africa, Dube was the sales head for Britehouse, a division of Dimension Data Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Kgonare the Partner Business Manager for HP Inc.

Commenting on her new role, Kgonare says she is excited to be at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation that includes the continuous adoption of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), AI, disruptive technology and big data.

“I feel extremely fortunate to take up this position in such an exciting time for enterprise technology. I’m passionate about our work supporting channel partners and look forward to growing our distribution business, especially in the SMB marketplace.”

Dube is also excited to take up his new role and is looking forward to fostering relationships with HPE’s business partners. “Going forward I hope to continue building on HPE’s ethos by reinforcing a culture of ownership and accountability.”

Looking at the channel, Dube emphasises HPE must continue to build out its deliberate approach, dictated by targeted and strict goals that will grow this all-important segment of the business. “We must keep enabling our channel partners to easily do business with us; growing our market share together.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter