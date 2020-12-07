Discovery Introduces Prepaid Healthcare Service

Discovery is launching a prepaid health platform – available online or through WhatsApp. The service will allow users to buy vouchers towards high-quality, primary healthcare services in the private healthcare sector, at “highly competitive rates”.

The first offering within the Discovery Prepaid Health range of private primary healthcare products is the R300 GP doctor consultation voucher, including the medicines dispensed by the doctor after the consultation. This voucher can be redeemed at any dispensing GP within the Discovery Prepaid Health network.

“We are very excited about this platform. Discovery Prepaid Health broadens access to high-quality treatment and medicine for all people in South Africa,” explains CEO of Discovery Health, Dr Ryan Noach.

“Our vision is that buying prepaid vouchers for high-quality private healthcare becomes ubiquitous, akin to buying prepaid airtime for our mobile phones. One of the most compelling features is that there is no limit to the number of vouchers one can buy,” adds Dr Noach.





“We have carefully selected the healthcare professionals who are pioneering the Discovery Prepaid Health offering with us, and we’re excited that every person in our country will have the opportunity to consult with them.”

To start, the Discovery Prepaid Health network includes doctors in the major metros within eight of the nine provinces and this will continue to be expanded, with new practices being added daily.

“Discovery Health has, over time, built strong private healthcare networks and a deep understanding of the healthcare system. Leveraging our data analytics capabilities, we have been able to identify the intersection of optimal, quality healthcare and affordability, ideal for the currently uninsured market,” adds Dr Noach.

Discovery Prepaid Health is accessed by registering a user’s profile via www.discovery.co.za or on WhatsApp on 0800 33 78 46. Discovery clients can also access a link to these platforms through the Discovery corporate app.

Once registered, users can Buy, then Load and then Redeem prepaid healthcare.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter