WhatsApp Begins Rolling Out Disappearing Message Feature

WhatsApp has begun rolling out its new disappearing message feature, according to WABetaInfo. The feature is expected to allow users to send messages that disappear after a predetermined amount of time – this will also include media, like images and videos.

Once activated, this feature won’t affect messages sent prior to the roll-out and users can turn disappearing messages on or off at any time in any individual chat. In a group chat, however, only group admins can turn disappearing messages on or off.

Here’s a closer look at WhatsApp’s Disappearing Message Feature:

If a user doesn’t open WhatsApp in the seven day period, the message will disappear. However, the preview of the message might still be displayed in notifications until WhatsApp is opened.

When you reply to a message, the initial message is quoted. If you reply to a disappearing message, the quoted text might remain in the chat after seven days.

If a disappearing message is forwarded to a chat with disappearing messages off, the message won’t disappear in the forwarded chat.

If a user creates a backup before a message disappears, the disappearing message will be included in the backup. Disappearing messages will be deleted when a user restores from a backup.

WhatsApp notes that users should only use disappearing messages with trusted individuals. For example, it’s possible for someone to:





Forward or take a screenshot of a disappearing message and save it before it disappears.

Copy and save content from the disappearing message before it disappears.

Take a photo of a disappearing message with a camera or other device before it disappears.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter