Pick n Pay Launches South Africa’s Newest MVNO

Pick n Pay has officially launched PnP Mobile – South Africa’s newest Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO). The service will use MTN’s mobile network infrastructure to offer customers prepaid, SIM-based access to services including airtime, data, and SMS.

Smart Shoppers will earn data rewards in addition to loyalty points when shopping at any Pick n Pay store countrywide – including Express, Clothing and Liquor stores. They will also be able to earn up to 2.5GB in free data rewards each month.

For every R10 spent in-store, customers will instantly earn 5MB in data. To qualify for this reward, customers will need to link their Smart Shopper card and top up their PnP Mobile SIM card with at least R50 over a 30-day period.

Customers will be able to register their new SIM card without any paperwork and within minutes through Pick n Pay’s new paperless RICA facility, expected to launch in 500 selected stores later this year.





“Mobile technology is core to South Africans’ way of life and an essential part of the monthly grocery shop. Our country has a very high mobile phone penetration, but data costs have been a barrier. We believe expanding our services to enter the mobile market will benefit millions of our customers,” says Richard van Rensburg, Chief Technology and Services Officer at Pick n Pay.

“This is an outstanding innovation for our customers, and we’re very excited about the extra benefits they will earn. Innovation has been absolutely central to creating South Africa’s favourite loyalty programme and this new Smart Shopper innovation means that customers walk out our stores with affordable groceries, points on their card and now free data on their PnP Mobile SIM card.”

“Our pricing will be simple, transparent and competitive with other providers plus we’ll be offering substantial free data rewards just by shopping in our stores,” adds van Rensburg.

PnP Mobile tiers:

Instant data reward tier PnP Mobile Spend (within a 30-day period) Instant data reward per R10 spent in store Instant data reward limit Max. shopping limit to earn data rewards SAVINGS Market value of instant data rewards limit (based on PnP Mobile pricing) 0 R0 – R49 No Reward N/A N/A N/A 1 R50 – R99 5MB 250MB R500,00 R45,00 2 R100 – R199 5MB 500MB R1 000,00 R75,00 3 R200 – R299 5MB 1250MB R2 500,00 R120,00 4 R300+ 5MB 2500MB R5 000,00 R230,00

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter