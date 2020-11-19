DStv Unveils New Concept Store in South Africa

DStv has opened a Customer Experience Centre – the first-of-its-kind concept store for the video entertainment platform.

Located in the Mall of the North, the centre occupies 669 square metres over two floors and is expected to bring together the best “digital and physical shopping experience”.

Customers can access a variety of services including purchasing decoders, testing devices, activating services, paying for subscriptions, and accessing self-service functionalities.





The store is fitted with themed spaces including a sales booth, solution bar, content lounge, entertainment pods to give customers the full experience of DStv’s latest products and services.

“We aim to be closer to our customers through this Customer Experience Centre in Polokwane. It remains important for DStv to elevate the customer experience and continuously improve our customer care support. This space also allows us to showcase our leading innovative products and services directly to our customers while attracting new ones,” says Simon Camerer, Chief Customer Officer Multichoice SA.

DStv Launches ‘Add Movies’

DStv has launched ‘Add movies’ – a new movie offering that allows Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access customers to sign up for DStv’s dedicated movie channels previously only available to Premium subscribers.

This offering is available on M-Net Movies 1, M-Net Movies 2 and fliekNet for an additional R99 per month.

The entertainment company says that Add Movies “gives subscribers more choice and control to structure their entertainment needs, including the flexibility to add on this service from month-to-month”.

