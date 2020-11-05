Networks Unlimited Wins 2 Channel Awards at Fortinet Africa Virtual Security Day

Networks Unlimited Africa, a leading value-added distributor operating within sub-Saharan Africa, received two awards, namely the Technical Support Distributor of the Year: Southern Africa award and the DLB Growth Distributor of the Year: East Africa award at the recent Fortinet Africa Virtual Security Day.

This was the first time that the event took place via a virtual platform, due to the current restrictions around the global COVID-19 pandemic. The online nature of the awards ceremony also ensured that this broadened its reach to other parts of Africa, and not only within South Africa.

Stefan van de Giessen, General Manager: Cybersecurity at Networks Unlimited Africa, comments, “We have proudly maintained our business partnership with Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, for over eight years now, while we have been trading in East Africa, operating out of Nairobi, Kenya, since 2016. We receive these awards as an acknowledgement of the strength of our relationship.

“The Southern Africa award is based on our technical ability to resolve all Fortinet customer-related support enquiries and requests within stringent parameters across the African region, while the Distributor-Led Business (DLB) East Africa award speaks towards our SME partners and shows great growth in our channel here, enabling and developing our smaller partners to sell Fortinet solutions. This is an important point for us, as security has no boundaries and our smaller partners are generally less equipped to deal with the ever-changing security landscape. Our sales and technical enablement have assisted them in maturing their offerings.”





Van de Giessen notes that the accolades represent more than simply awards for Networks Unlimited Africa. “Awards like these mean that our partners and their customers will receive an excellent level of support from our certified security engineering team,” he concludes.

Staff writer