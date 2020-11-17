Liquid Telecom Joins Forces with Zayo to Expand Network Coverage

Liquid Telecoms has partnered with Zayo, a global communications infrastructure provider. The companies are expected to expand network operations in North America and Europe in addition to their African operations.

“We have long been committed to building Africa’s digital future, and know that for African companies to be competitive, they have to be a part of the global digital economy. This strategic partnership will assist many of our African customers who are looking to extend into operations beyond Africa, as well as those customers who already have operations in Europe and the US,” says Liquid Telecom’s Group CEO, Nic Rudnick.

This partnership will see both companies adding value for their customers by utilising each other’s network reach. It will also allow Zayo’s customers to tap into the “extensive and reliable” connectivity that Liquid Telecom has built across the African continent.

“This partnership demonstrates Zayo’s commitment to expanding our footprint, and our ability to deliver bandwidth wherever and whenever customers require it,” says Jesper Aagaard, MD of Europe at Zayo Group.





“We are excited to bring Zayo’s Global Reach to Africa, enabling access into key locations in North America and Europe. Our innovative Tranzact platform is a key tool for this access, as it integrates bandwidth into an ‘online shopping’ experience, making purchasing and managing bandwidth easy to navigate and understand.”

This partnership represents another crucial building block as Liquid Telecom embarks on its strategic vision to become Africa’s premier digital services provider.

“Our customers are at the very core of our operations, and this partnership will be the first of many as we continue in our endeavours to become a world-class digital services provider in Africa and beyond,” concluded Rudnick.

