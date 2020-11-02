Huawei Introduces Petal Search to South Africa

Huawei has announced the launch of its search engine app, Petal Search, in South Africa. The service is now officially available in 170 countries across the globe, supporting more than 50 languages. This addition to the Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem allows users to instantly find the information they need.

In addition, with the cooperation with global and local partners, Petal Search is vigorously developing local life search services, to provide users with a rich location-based and scenario-based search experience.

When a user looks up local live content, Petal Search provides high-quality and most popular localized information, such as personalized recommendations or nearby foods, worth visiting local attractions, and shopping discounts.

