Huawei Introduces Petal Search to South Africa

Huawei has announced the launch of its search engine app, Petal Search, in South Africa. The service is now officially available in 170 countries across the globe, supporting more than 50 languages. This addition to the Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem allows users to  instantly find the information they need.

In addition, with the cooperation with global and local partners, Petal Search is vigorously developing local life search services, to provide users with a rich location-based and scenario-based search experience.

When a user looks up local live content, Petal Search provides high-quality and most popular localized information, such as personalized recommendations or nearby foods, worth visiting local attractions, and shopping discounts.

Huawei Launches Petal Maps and Huawei Docs

Petal Maps


Petal Maps, meanwhile, is Huawei’s mapping and navigational tool, offering positioning services, immersive map displays, place searches, driving navigation and favourite place lists to users in over 140 countries and regions.

It supports map displays in multiple languages, with voice notifications in English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, and Mandarin.

Petal Maps is also equipped with cutting-edge functions to give real-time transit updates in some major cities, helping commuters better plan their routes and take the worry off travelling. Utilizing pioneering technologies such as Super GNSS and image recognition algorithms, Petal Maps further heighten the accuracy and present users the most efficient and least congested routes.

Huawei Docs

Huawei Docs, available in more than 100 countries and regions, supports document viewing and editing across over 50 formats including PDF, PPT, and DOC.

With real-time syncing enabled by cloud capabilities, Huawei Docs lets users seamlessly work on the same document on different devices logged into the same Huawei ID, enhancing the smart office experience.

