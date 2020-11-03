Huawei to Launch the P smart 2021 in South Africa

Huawei has revealed that the latest addition to its P smart range – the P smart 2021 – is set to launch in South Africa on 6 November.

This entry-level smartphone is expected to be packed with a super-fast Huawei SuperCharge for quick recharge speeds, an enduring battery life that keeps up with the youth’s busy lifestyle, a smarter camera that allows users to effortlessly capture what they see and a beautiful big display for immersive viewing.

The Huawei P smart 2021 is also said to not cut corners when it comes to its camera. This smartphone inherits many of the clever camera tricks from Huawei’s mid- to high-end models, which means it’s sure to make a big splash with its photographic capabilities.

The Huawei P smart 2021’s Kirin chipset and RAM allow multiple apps to run smoothly at the same time. Additionally, this smartphone comes with enough storage for you to download your favourite photos, music, games, videos and more to meet your entertainment needs.





Huawei Introduces the Mate 40 Series

Huawei has officially unveiled its new Mate 40 Series smartphones; including the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro + and the Mate 40 RS Porsche Design.

“Each year the Huawei Mate Series brings the most exciting technology together into one stunning package. This is what defines the Mate Series DNA and is all made possible by our dedication to innovation,” says Richard Yu, Executive Director and CEO of Huawei Consumer BG.

“In these unprecedented times, we remain committed to creating a better future, with innovative technology that delivers a positive and meaningful impact on the lives of consumers. In the future, we will continue working closely with our partners to bring the Seamless AI Life experience to consumers all around the world.”

Huawei revealed that its Mate 40 Series smartphones will be priced as follows:

Huawei Mate 40 – €899

Huawei Mate 40 Pro – €1,199

Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ – €1,399

Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design – €2,300

Local pricing and availability of the Huawei Mate 40 series in South Africa is expected to be announced at a later stage.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter