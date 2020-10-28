Vodacom Partners with Nokia on 5G Network

Vodacom has join forces with Nokia to enable ultra-fast 5G services for South Africans.

Nokia is said to be deploying its 5G radio, core and fixed network solutions across Vodacom’s network. The telco is using Nokia’s 2G, 3G, 4G and fibre access networks, as well as 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) and mobile broadband services.

Vodacom will also use Nokia’s FastMile 5G gateway to offer FWA broadband services in areas not currently served by a fibre network. The solution is expected to be easy for subscribers to install, delivering fibre-like speeds to homes while using Wi-Fi to connect devices within the home.

“We are committed to providing the most innovative products and highest quality service to our subscribers. 5G technology allows us to deliver ultra-fast mobile networks and support entirely new use cases as we move into the 4IR era,” says Beverly Ngwenya, Technology Director at Vodacom South Africa.





“Nokia has been our network partner for more than two decades, and its latest technology solutions are now helping us to deliver superior 5G services.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, says “Our AirScale 5G and Fastmile fixed wireless access portfolio helps service providers across the globe to build robust and reliable networks to address the growing demand for high-speed broadband services.”

“From our 26-year relationship with Vodacom, we understand that South Africa is a highly competitive market, with end-users expecting continent-leading services and applications. We are proud to have successfully executed this important network deployment, enabling Vodacom to deliver those sought-after broadband capabilities.”

The 5G network rollout is in line with South Africa’s broadband policy of building infrastructure by 2030 for an inclusive knowledge economy which supports the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR).

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter