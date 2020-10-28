Sony Unveils ‘PlayStation Ready’ Bravia TV Lineup

Sony has unveiled a lineup of its current Bravia TVs that are officially ‘Ready for PlayStation 5’.

The new ‘Ready for PlayStation 5’ tagline has been created in partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) to make it easier for consumers to select the “optimum TV in preparation for the highly anticipated launch of PlayStation 5, the next-generation game console releasing this holiday season”.

The first ‘Ready for PlayStation 5’ TVs from Sony includes the standout X90H 4K HDR Full Array LED. The X90H displays gameplay images of up to 4K resolution at 120 fps with a very low input lag of 7.2ms.

‘Ready for PlayStation 5’ TV models also boast Bravia Game Mode, which allows users to automatically play games on the PS5 console with low latency. Thanks to Bravia Game Mode, users can wake both TV and PS5 with the DualSense wireless controller at once, while also seamlessly control their PS5 using just the TV remote.





Sony’s TVs are expected to deliver beautiful pictures with vibrant colour and stunning contrast, thanks to the ‘best-in-class family’ of X1 processors. Additionally, powerful sound that comes directly from the TV screen creates a highly realistic and captivating viewing experience.

Sony, together with SIE, are said to continue to provide the ultimate gaming experience to PlayStation fans around the world with ‘One Sony’, a unique collaboration of creativity and technology across Sony entities.

The Ready for PlayStation 5’ TV models are now available in Africa.

