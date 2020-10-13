Telkom to Launch Local Streaming Platform

Telkom is expected to launch a new streaming platform called TelkomONE in November 2020. The video service will host a variety of local South Africa content including music, education and series.

“TelkomONE is a proudly local and South African service and naturally, we want to host and showcase outstanding content by content producers from our very own shores, including filmmakers, videographers, writers and directors on the platform,” says Wanda Mkhize, Executive of Smart Home & Content at Telkom.

TelkomONE will be available on Web, App and Streaming Box and comes in daily, weekly and monthly subscription packages over and above a free section with a wide range of TV channels available to customers from most major networks.

Mkhize goes on to say that the telco is looking for fresh creators to contribute content to and have it featured on TelkomONE.





“We have created a competition under the hashtag #OpenUpTheIndustry where such content producers wishing to be noticed can enter for an amazing opportunity to not only win cash prizes to assist them with their content production, but to also have their final body of work featured on our platform for viewing by our audience.”

There are three main genres that content producers may enter their work into; Mobivelas, Comedy and Lifestyle.

Mobivela: Telenovela for Mobile and the entrants will be judged on their ability to capture and tell a real and original short-story. Comedy: In this category, the judges will be looking for an individual with the talent to make viewers laugh through great story-telling leveraging relatable moments. Lifestyle: Here the panel will scrutinize concepts ranging from, and not limited to a magazine show, cooking, travel, exercise or edutainment content.

#OpenUpTheIndustry is open to both amateur or professional content producers. The submissions will be available on TelkomONE after curation for South Africans to view.

