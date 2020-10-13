Samsung Unveils its ‘Most Affordable’ 5G Smartphone

Jenna Delport
Samsung has unveiled the new Galaxy A42 5G smartphone – its newest and ‘most affordable’ 5G smartphone.

This device is the latest addition to Samsung’s A Series line-up and it includes a Quad Camera, Infinity-U Display, Long Lasting Battery as well as 5G connectivity.

“We’re excited to bring to market our latest 5G smartphone within the A-Series line-up. The Galaxy A42 5G delivers premium features and innovation, powered ready for super-fast 5G network connectivity; it is part of our ongoing commitment to deliver next-generation connectivity to more people,” says James Kitto, VP of Sales at Samsung UK and Ireland.

Here’s a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G’s key specifications:
Display 6.6″ HD+ sAMOLED

Infinity-U Display
Cameras Rear 48MP AF (F1.8) + 8MP FF (F2.2) +


5MP FF (F2.4) + 5MP FF (F2.4)
Front 20MP FF Selfie Camera (F2.2)
Processor SM 7225 (Global)

Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz
Memory RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
MicroSD Expandable up to 1TB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh (typical)1
Charging 15W Fast Charging
Dimensions 164.3 x 75.8 x 8.6mm / 193g
The Galaxy A42 5G will be available from 6 November.

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Samsung has unveiled its latest foldable device – the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G – at its annual Unpacked 2020 event.
The smartphone is similar to the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G which were released earlier this year but The Verge reports that this “marks Samsung’s first major refresh for its flagship foldable phone”.

“After releasing two foldable devices and listening to user feedback on the most requested upgrades and new features, Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with meaningful innovations that offer users enhanced refinements and unique foldable user experiences,” says the tech company.

“Galaxy Z Fold 2 combines the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the power and screen size of a tablet for ultimate productivity.”

The most notable improvement is the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s 6.2-inch screen covering the front of the device. It is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and could come in mystic black, bronze or a limited edition Thom Browne edition.

“For users who seek a unique premium design, Samsung is again partnering with iconic New York fashion house Thom Browne to deliver a limited Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition,” says Samsung.

“With Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung will continue to inspire all-new possibilities for the entire foldable category.”

