Samsung Unveils its ‘Most Affordable’ 5G Smartphone

|Display
|6.6″ HD+ sAMOLED
Infinity-U Display
|Cameras
|Rear
|48MP AF (F1.8) + 8MP FF (F2.2) +
5MP FF (F2.4) + 5MP FF (F2.4)
|Front
|20MP FF Selfie Camera (F2.2)
|Processor
|SM 7225 (Global)
Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz
|Memory
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|MicroSD
|Expandable up to 1TB
|Battery
|Capacity
|5,000mAh (typical)1
|Charging
|15W Fast Charging
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 75.8 x 8.6mm / 193g
Samsung Introduces New Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G
“After releasing two foldable devices and listening to user feedback on the most requested upgrades and new features, Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with meaningful innovations that offer users enhanced refinements and unique foldable user experiences,” says the tech company.
“Galaxy Z Fold 2 combines the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the power and screen size of a tablet for ultimate productivity.”
The most notable improvement is the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s 6.2-inch screen covering the front of the device. It is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and could come in mystic black, bronze or a limited edition Thom Browne edition.
“For users who seek a unique premium design, Samsung is again partnering with iconic New York fashion house Thom Browne to deliver a limited Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition,” says Samsung.
“With Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung will continue to inspire all-new possibilities for the entire foldable category.”
