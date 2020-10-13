Samsung Unveils its ‘Most Affordable’ 5G Smartphone

Samsung has unveiled the new Galaxy A42 5G smartphone – its newest and ‘most affordable’ 5G smartphone.

This device is the latest addition to Samsung’s A Series line-up and it includes a Quad Camera, Infinity-U Display, Long Lasting Battery as well as 5G connectivity.

“We’re excited to bring to market our latest 5G smartphone within the A-Series line-up. The Galaxy A42 5G delivers premium features and innovation, powered ready for super-fast 5G network connectivity; it is part of our ongoing commitment to deliver next-generation connectivity to more people,” says James Kitto, VP of Sales at Samsung UK and Ireland.