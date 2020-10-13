Liquid Telecoms Appoints New CEO

Liquid Telecom has appointed Deon Geyser as its new CEO – effective 1 January 2021.

Geyser holds a master’s degree in engineering management as well as bachelor’s degrees in Electronic Engineering and IT from the University of Johannesburg. Prior to joining LTSA, and in his 18-year career, he has held senior management positions at Siemens and Millicom International Cellular (Tigo). His most recent position being that of Head of Southern Africa and Vodafone Africa for Nokia since 2014.

“We are delighted to welcome Deon to Liquid Telecom South Africa,” says Group COO, Ahmad Mokhles. “He is a proven leader and his strong knowledge of both the local market and the continent, extensive management experience in both the public and private sector and the track records in digital transformation makes him ideally placed to continue Liquid’s next chapter of growth and sustainability, as well as to achieve its successful repositioning.”

Geyser will be responsible for overseeing the strategic repositioning of the company as Liquid Intelligent Technologies and the execution of the new strategic direction of providing an integrated technology capability that could enable customers to transform their business through new intelligent technologies.





“Liquid is a very strong company and I am truly honoured to be chosen to lead the business into the next stage of its strategic development,” says Geyser. “Liquid has a ground-breaking view on transforming business through technology, supported by a strong and talented team, a solid customer base and an exciting customer value proposition. I look forward to continuing building out its growth and to unlock value for shareholders and broader stakeholders alike.”

