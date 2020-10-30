Rain Introduces ‘My Rain’ Mobile App

Rain South Africa has introduced ‘My Rain’, its new mobile app which is expected to allow customers to manage their accounts and data usage directly from their smartphones.

Rain lists the following app features on the Google Play Store page:

Manage your account – Users can update their personal details and payment method, and view their current and past invoices.

Billing info – Users can see how much they’re going to be billed for the month. No nasty surprises.

Daily usage – Users can see how much they’ve been using for every day of the past month.

Complete control – Users are always in control. Upgrade, switch plans, or even cancel at any time.

Contact support – Users can get support directly through my rain. Log a network, billing, RICA or onboarding query with us and because we already have their details, we’ll be able to help users as fast as possible.

The app is currently available on the Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery, iOS users can expect to find it on the App Store soon.

“We’re working on a version for iOS – it’ll be available soon on the App Store,” says the telco.





Rain Announces Appointment of New CEO

Rain has announced the appointment of Brandon Leigh as its newest CEO – effective from 1 March 2021. Leigh will be taking over from the telco’s current CEO, Willem Roos, who will move to a non-executive role from 1 March 2021.

“Willem joined rain in January 2018 and played a key role in taking rain from a start-up business to an established player in the telecommunications industry in South Africa,” says Paul Harris, Rain chairman.