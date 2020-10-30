App Developers Stand a Chance to Win up to R1 000 000 with #HDC2020

Huawei is committed to bringing the latest technology to app developers in order to support them in delivering the best app experience possible. With HUAWEI AppGallery, Huawei has developed more than 50 kits and hundreds of capabilities for developers and is proud to be working with 1.3 million developers and partners globally.

As a brand committed to assisting app developers, Huawei is now running two new competitions, which will be running until 30 November.

Upload your app onto HUAWEI AppGallery and win Huawei Cloud vouchers

To enter this competition, all you need to do is register as a Huawei developer on HUAWEI AppGallery, Huawei’s app store. Once you have signed up, you will receive a Huawei Cloud voucher. This voucher is worth $200 for individual developers, or $600 for enterprise developers.

If you upload your app APK onto HUAWEI AppGallery and publish it, you will receive an additional $4,000 in Huawei Cloud vouchers per app. These Huawei Cloud vouchers allow developers to excess to cloud storage space, which will assist the development of your apps





Integrate HMS into your app and win cash prizes

Huawei is running a separate competition where developers are rewarded for integrating HMS Core and HMS Capabilities into their apps. First prize is worth R120 000 in cash, while second and third place winners will be awarded R60 000 in cash each.

This competition is scored as follows:

App popularity (30%): The app with most downloads in other app markets will score a full 30%. Apps with fewer than 10,000 downloads will score 0%. For scores in between, the following formula is used: (App downloads – 10,000) / (Max app downloads in the competition – 10,000) * 30%

HMS Core integration (50%): 10% is awarded for each integrated HMS kit (total score cannot exceed 50%)

HMS Special Kit integration (20%): Integrate any HMS special Kit (Security Capability, HiAI, Camera Kit, Health Kit, Video Kit, Audio Kit, AR Engine, Image Kit, Accelerate Kit, Scene Kit, Computer Graphics Kit, hQUIC Kit) and score 20%

The top 20 South African apps based on this scoring method will win the following prizes:

Platinum Award – 1 st place R120 000 cash

Golden Award – 2 nd and 3 rd place R60 000 cash

Silver Award – 4 th – 10 th place R50 000 cash

Bronze Award – 11 th – 20 th place R30 000 cash



To register as a Huawei developer and become eligible to enter these competitions, click here.

To learn more about this competition, send an email to southafricabd@huawei.com

To Join the HUAWEI Developer Group click here.

Staff writer