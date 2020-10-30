LG Introduces New Noise Cancelling Earphones

LG has introduced a new addition to its LG Tone Free lineup – the LG FN7. These earphones are expected to add Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to provide even greater listening pleasure and enhanced personal audio experience.

“LG has always striven to deliver more options to consumers and with our newest TONE Free earbuds we are expanding our lineup to audiophiles who desire the very best that audio technology has to offer,” says Park Hyung-woo, head of LG’s audio and video division.

The LG Tone Free FN7 sport adjustable ear gels with patented twist-fit Vortex Ribs design deliver a tighter in-ear seal to minimize outside noise seepage. With ANC activated, environmental noises are now almost completely neutralized, making every note and voice sound clearer, more natural, without losing the details from turning up the volume to maximum.

Like all LG Tone Free earbuds, the FN7 features technology from Meridian Audio. Powered by Digital Signal Processing, a technology that Meridian has been perfecting for over 25 years, the FN7 can recreate a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers.





Accessible through the LG Tone Free app available for both Android and iOS devices, Meridian’s EQ sound settings provide an elevated listening experience via four customized presets: Natural for a clean, balanced sound, Immersive for a more three-dimensional performance, Bass Boost for extra power and depth and Treble Boost to bring greater clarity to vocals.

The FN7 also includes LG’s innovative UVnano charging case. Using ultraviolet light, the case helps to keep the wearer’s ears cleaner by eliminating 99.9 percent of E. coli and S. aureus bacteria on the earbuds’ inner mesh.

Key Specifications:

Earbud Size: 16.2 x 32.7 x 26.8 mm

Charging Case Size: 54.5 x 54.5 x 27.6 mm

Earbud Size: 16.2 x 32.7 x 26.9 mm

Battery Capacity – Earbuds: 55mAh x 2, Case: 390mAh

Fast Charging Time: 5 minutes for 1 hour of play

Battery Life: Play: 7 hours (ANC off), 5 hours (ANC on), Earbuds + Case: 21 hours (ANC Off), 15 hours (ANC On)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1 (Single Device Connection)

Speaker: 2 Layered Dynamic

Microphones: 2 Outer, 1 Inner

Compatibility: Android / iOS

Bluetooth Audio Codec: SBC / AAC

Colours: Stylish Black / Modern White

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter