How to Effectively Enable a Remote Workforce

While a mobile workforce has long been possible, thanks to the availability of cloud technologies, the COVID-19 pandemic fast-tracked the adoption of remote-working practices. And as we move forward, it’s likely that a cloud-based workforce will be the foundation of how organisations operate, compete, and succeed.

Leaders in tech will need to embrace the philosophy of remote working, particularly when it comes to rethinking the core concepts of infrastructure, workplace productivity, and business processes. The Migration to the Cloud Webinar will allow you to develop new cloud-collaboration strategies to get the most out of your work-from-anywhere teams.

Through this interactive programme, taking place on 22 October 2020, attendees will learn how to manage remote workers while unpacking the steps and pitfalls of moving to cloud technology.

You will also hear from Harambee, a not-for-profit social enterprise tackling youth unemployment in Africa, as they highlight their journey into the cloud and the challenges of motivating 500 remote people in this new fluid and vibrant environment.





Confirmed speakers include:

Hanlie de Bod , Head of IT Enablement at Harambe

Karl Reed , Chief Solutions Officer at Pivotal Data

Frikkie Hurn , Channel Manager SEA at Genesys

This virtual workshop is designed to suit:

CEO

CIO

CTO

Head of Contact Center

Call Center Manager

Contact Center IT Manager

Enterprise Architect Managers

Head of IT

Digital Transformation Managers

Cloud Migration Project Manager

Software Engineer

Systems Administrator

Network Engineer

Cloud Developer

IT Project Managers

Staff writer